Indonesia chief security minister Wiranto attacked by assailant with knife

JAKARTA - Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto was attacked by an assailant with a knife in a town in Banten province in Java on Thursday (Oct 10).

Mr Wiranto, 72, the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, was alighting from a vehicle in Pandeglang when he was attacked on the front part of his body, local media reports say.

A local police chief was also hurt in the attack.

Indonesian national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo confirmed the incident and told media the perpetrator had been arrested, Reuters reported.

Officers wrestled the suspect to the ground, and an image supplied by police showed the suspect who was wearing a black shirt and light trousers with his arms and legs secured, it said.

Elshinta Radio on its Twitter account showed a picture of the suspect sitting on the floor with his back against a wall, with a policeman by his side.

Detik news site reported that the suspect's wife who was with him was also detained.

The minister had been taken to hospital.