Indonesia may lift quarantine rules in March

Indonesia is considering allowing quarantine-free travel earlier than expected as Covid-19 cases trend downwards around the vast archipelago.
The government had previously indicated the country would open to quarantine-free travel on April 1.
"It is very possible if the currently good condition further improves," said Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, referring to the likelihood of bringing forward quarantine-free travel.
"Earlier (today), we discussed what the scenarios may be like before we report to the President in a Cabinet meeting," said Mr Luhut, who is tasked with coordinating efforts to curb the virus spread in the most populous island of Java and the main tourist island of Bali.
"If all is good, we expect to do it in the second or third week of March," he said in reply to a query from The Straits Times during a media briefing in Bali yesterday.
The country's flag carrier - Garuda Indonesia - and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have resumed flights to Bali. Garuda has been flying to and from Tokyo since Feb 3 and SIA has been doing so to and from Singapore since Feb 16.
Since Feb 3, Bali has received 1,300 inbound passengers, 700 of whom were foreigners and the remainder returning Indonesians.
Currently, travellers have to serve five days of quarantine but this will be cut to three days from March 1.
Other airlines such as KLM Royal Dutch, Scoot Tigerair and Jetstar Airways may also resume flights to the resort island, according to the Indonesian government.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Budi Sadikin yesterday said Indonesia is expecting fewer Covid-19 cases soon because the numbers of daily cases in six major provinces have passed their peaks.
The six provinces are Jakarta, Bali, Banten, Nusa Tenggara Barat, Maluku and Papua.
"West Java and East Java are nearing their peak and if cases in these two provinces peak out and then decline, Indonesia's national daily cases number will decline," Mr Budi said.
West Java and East Java, which together account for 90 million people, are the country's two most populous provinces.
Like many other countries, Indonesia reported a surge in Covid-19 cases due to the more transmissible but less severe Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with the first confirmed case in the country reported in mid-December.
The number of daily cases has surpassed that recorded during the previous wave blamed on the more deadly Delta variant.
But the number of patients in hospital now is a fraction of those during the Delta wave.
Only 38,164 cases were in hospital on Thursday, with 2,829 - mostly those with underlying health conditions, the elderly or unvaccinated - in intensive care units.
Daily hospitalisations peaked at 93,256 patients in mid-July during the Delta wave, with 8,179 needing intensive care.
The two ministers yesterday inspected health facilities in Bali, which will host the Group of 20 summit tentatively scheduled for November.