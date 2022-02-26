Indonesia may lift quarantine rules in March

Indonesia is considering allowing quarantine-free travel earlier than expected as Covid-19 cases trend downwards around the vast archipelago.

The government had previously indicated the country would open to quarantine-free travel on April 1.

"It is very possible if the currently good condition further improves," said Senior Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, referring to the likelihood of bringing forward quarantine-free travel.

"Earlier (today), we discussed what the scenarios may be like before we report to the President in a Cabinet meeting," said Mr Luhut, who is tasked with coordinating efforts to curb the virus spread in the most populous island of Java and the main tourist island of Bali.

"If all is good, we expect to do it in the second or third week of March," he said in reply to a query from The Straits Times during a media briefing in Bali yesterday.

The country's flag carrier - Garuda Indonesia - and Singapore Airlines (SIA) have resumed flights to Bali. Garuda has been flying to and from Tokyo since Feb 3 and SIA has been doing so to and from Singapore since Feb 16.

Since Feb 3, Bali has received 1,300 inbound passengers, 700 of whom were foreigners and the remainder returning Indonesians.

Currently, travellers have to serve five days of quarantine but this will be cut to three days from March 1.

Other airlines such as KLM Royal Dutch, Scoot Tigerair and Jetstar Airways may also resume flights to the resort island, according to the Indonesian government.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Budi Sadikin yesterday said Indonesia is expecting fewer Covid-19 cases soon because the numbers of daily cases in six major provinces have passed their peaks.

The six provinces are Jakarta, Bali, Banten, Nusa Tenggara Barat, Maluku and Papua.