Indonesia, Malaysia agree on travel lane for vaccinated residents

Indonesia and Malaysia yesterday agreed to launch a vaccinated travel lane between the two countries in stages, as the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves in both.

This was announced in a joint statement following a meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the state palace in Bogor, outside Jakarta.

Mr Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, said he had a "very open and friendly" discussion with Datuk Seri Ismail on several topics, including protection for migrant workers, land and sea borders, as well as regional issues such as Myanmar and the South China Sea.

"As close neighbours and peoples of a common race, we must strengthen our cooperation based on the principle of mutual respect and mutual benefit," said the Indonesian leader.

"We have agreed to make a travel corridor arrangement in stages, that we will launch one by one," he added.

Mr Ismail said the two leaders agreed to implement a vaccinated travel lane.

He added that the relevant ministers will study the travel matter in detail, although he suggested that the lanes between Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta, as well as the resort island of Bali, could be opened first.

"In the early stage, we may start with KL-Jakarta-KL and KL-Bali-KL," he said.

"God willing, we will expedite with the details and make a joint statement to announce the reopening of the borders," he added.

The Malaysian leader's visit to Jakarta is his first since he was sworn into office on Aug 21. He was accompanied by several ministers,

Mr Ismail, who arrived on Tuesday and will be in the Indonesian capital until today, was given a 19-gun salute at the official welcoming ceremony at the Bogor palace yesterday.

Mr Widodo also hosted a state banquet for Mr Ismail, who noted the "special relationship" between the two countries.

"Next year we will celebrate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries and I believe that this mature relationship, we will be able to further strengthen the existing understanding and cooperation," said the Malaysian Prime Minister.

State visits by new leaders in both countries are a diplomatic tradition.

Mr Widodo visited Kuala Lumpur in 2015 and, in turn, received former Malaysian premiers, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in June 2018 and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in February this year.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday: "The visit will open a new chapter in the already strong, multifaceted Malaysia-Indonesia relations. It will provide an opportunity for the leaders to advance collaboration towards effective recovery as two immediate neighbours deal with the impacts of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic."

Besides the travel corridor, Mr Ismail also assured President Widodo that a memorandum of understanding will be signed soon on the recruitment and protection of Indonesian domestic workers in Malaysia. He also said Malaysia would grant amnesty to Indonesian migrants on expired permits.

"Under the immigration law, they cannot stay in our country but we have decided to make a recalibration programme in which an amnesty or legalisation is given to those who want to continue working even after their work permit expire without having to return to Indonesia," he said.

Before leaving Jakarta, Mr Ismail is scheduled to meet Indonesian businessmen, the chief editors of Indonesian media and Malaysian residents in Indonesia.

He is also expected to visit a defence industry facility in Bandung, West Java.