Indonesia lowers volcano alert level, reopens nearby airport

JAKARTA - Indonesian authorities on April 22 lowered the alert level of a remote volcano that erupted more than half a dozen times in the last week, while the nearest international airport reopened after being shuttered for days.

Officials had warned that the threat from the Mount Ruang stratovolcano in Indonesia’s outermost region was far from over, after it sparked the evacuation of thousands when it stirred a spectacular mix of lava, ash columns and lightning last week.

But volcanic activity has since calmed at the crater, and the country’s volcanology agency on April 22 lowered the alert level to the second-highest of a four-tiered system.

“Based on the results of visual and instrumental monitoring which show a decrease in volcanic activity on Mt Ruang, the status level... has been lowered from Level IV to Level III,” said volcanology agency head Hendra Gunawan.

The agency narrowed an exclusion zone from 6km to 4km.

Sam Ratulangi International Airport in the provincial capital of Manado, more than 100km from the crater, reopened on the afternoon of April 22, the authorities said.