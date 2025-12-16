For subscribers
Indonesia leads globally in methanol poisoning cases with 30% deaths
JAKARTA – Indonesia has reported the highest number of methanol poisoning cases globally, prompting calls for stronger emergency preparedness plans to mitigate the risks of methanol exposure.
Over the past two decades, Indonesia and 12 other countries and areas in the Western Pacific as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) have reported outbreaks of mass methanol poisoning.