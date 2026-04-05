Indonesia lays to rest peacekeepers killed in Lebanon

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Family members of Indonesian soldier Farizal Rhomadhon mourning beside his coffin at his home in Kulon Progo, Yogyakarta, on April 4.

BANDUNG, Indonesia – Three Indonesian peacekeepers killed in two separate explosions in southern Lebanon in the past week were laid to rest in their home towns on April 5.

Peacekeeper Farizal Rhomadhon, 28, died when a projectile exploded on March 29 in southern Lebanon, where Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting since Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war.

Two other blue helmets, Mr Zulmi Aditya Iskandar, 33, and Mr Muhammad Nur Ichwan, 26, died a day later when an explosion struck a logistics convoy of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), also in southern Lebanon.

The deadly incidents sparked calls from the Indonesian authorities for an investigation and security guarantees for peacekeeping forces.

The soldiers were buried on April 5 in coffins draped with the Indonesian flag during military funerals with gun salutes.

Weeping family members scattered flower petals on their graves.

Mr Zulmi was buried in a military cemetery in his home town in Bandung, West Java, while Mr Ichwan and Mr Farizal were laid to rest in their respective home towns in Central Java and Yogyakarta.

“I’m letting him go proudly. I accept it sincerely, even though it is not what I had hoped as a parent,” Mr Zulmi’s father Iskandarudin told reporters after the funeral.

“I am certain that he’s waiting for me in heaven.”

General Agus Subiyanto, the commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, told reporters that every fallen soldier will receive compensation in recognition of their service.

“We have prepared all the rights and entitlements that must be given to the fallen soldiers. Among these is compensation from the United Nations,” Gen Agus said after attending Mr Zulmi’s funeral.

The bodies of the three peacekeepers arrived in Jakarta on April 4, received with honours in a ceremony attended by President Prabowo Subianto.

Mr Prabowo said on Instagram that Indonesians “strongly condemn every heinous act that undermines peace and causes the deaths of our nation’s soldiers”.

Less than a week after the explosions that killed the three peacekeepers, another blast took place at a UN facility near El Adeisse on April 3, injuring three more Indonesian blue helmets.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry called the attacks “unacceptable” and urged the UN Security Council “to immediately convene a meeting of troop-contributing countries to UNIFIL to conduct a review and take measures to enhance the protection of personnel serving with UNIFIL”.

Foreign Minister Sugiono, who like many Indonesians only has one name, told reporters on April 4 that Indonesia wanted a thorough UN investigation, and demanded better security guarantees for peacekeeping soldiers. AFP