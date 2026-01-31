Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 53, agency says

The landslide on Jan 24 that hit Pasir Langu village in the Bandung Barat was triggered by heavy rains.

PHOTO: REUTERS

JAKARTA - The death toll from a landslide a week ago in Indonesia’s West Java province has risen to 53, said the head of the local search and rescue agency Basarnas, with 10 still missing.

Twenty-three soldiers were also killed while conducting border patrol training, the navy said on Jan 27.

The landslide on Jan 24 that hit Pasir Langu village

in the Bandung Barat was triggered by heavy rains. The landslide followed cyclone-induced floods and landslides on the island of Sumatra late in 2025 that killed 1,200 people and displaced over one million residents.

The rescue agency extended the emergency response period for seven days to Feb 6.

Basarnas had its funding cut by a parliamentary panel on Jan 28, despite concerns over the number of disasters the agency has to deal with. REUTERS, AFP

