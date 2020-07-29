Indonesia keen for its start-ups to list on local stock exchange

Indonesia, which has the highest number of unicorns in South-east Asia, is keen to have these start-ups listed on the country's stock exchange, and hopes to see millennials come in as investors of the companies whose apps they use daily, a top bourse official has said.

A unicorn is a start-up with a value exceeding US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion). The six Indonesia-based unicorns are ride-hailing giant Gojek, e-commerce platforms Tokopedia, Bukalapak and JD.id, airline ticketing and hotel booking company Traveloka, and e-money company Ovo.

The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) also wants to start attracting other start-ups with lower valuation, said Mr Pandu Sjahrir, a newly appointed board member of the IDX, on July 21.

Those that still incur losses but have bright prospective outlooks are now allowed to list their shares on the exchange and are placed on the so-called "acceleration" board.

"We kind of have to hunt for elephants. We have to be able to track them, to go and see and sell on the idea why IDX is very good for them to fund raise," Mr Pandu said in a webinar organised by the Jakarta Foreign Correspondent Club (JFCC).

Responding to a query from The Straits Times on the outlook for initial public offering (IPO) activities, Mr Pandu said: "If you compare us to probably large markets like China or the US, the top 10 listed companies are all technology (related).

"Indonesia is a bit different. In the last 10 years, the top 10 companies really haven't changed in terms of mix. It is still predominantly led by banks, financial companies, and also led by the traditional conglomerates."

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted an irreversible trend of people moving to order items and services online.

Many have resorted to using mobile apps provided by Jakarta-based Tokopedia and Bukalapak to shop, and ride-hailing and food-delivery apps such as Gojek and Singapore-based Grab.

Indonesia had 22 companies planning IPOs at the end of last month - the largest in terms of the number of IPO deals in South-east Asia.

By total value of their proceeds in rupiah, the number was quite low compared with last year when the IDX had 55 IPO deals. Before the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, the exchange had 28 companies lining up to list.

The total value was also lower compared with IPO deals in other South-east Asian countries.

The IDX's total market capitalisation grew to 7,265 trillion rupiah (S$690 billion) last year from 7,023 trillion rupiah in the year earlier.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has battered the market, with market capitalisation declining to about 5,900 trillion rupiah currently.

Asked about the probability of a Tokopedia listing, vice-president of corporate finance and investments Randall Aluwi said in a separate webinar organised by JFCC earlier this year: "When we think about IPO, it is something of a positive development because it also signifies the scale we have achieved and also the maturity level that we have achieved as a company. That is definitely something we aspire to do in the near future."

In the same webinar earlier this year, Mr Teddy Oetomo, Bukalapak's chief strategy officer, said that the company wants to get into a stage where it is IPO-ready, but that does not mean it wanted to do an IPO right away.

"The answer is yes and no. It is not something that we will have to do, but we want to be, as soon as possible, in the position that is IPO-ready, that is, profitable, right governance, right auditor, right everything, financial reporting. That is more important (than) whether you go (for an) IPO or not," Mr Teddy said.

Bukalapak is, among others, backed by China's Ant Financial and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, while Softbank Vision Fund and Alibaba Group Holding are among Tokopedia's main backers.

Said IDX's Mr Pandu: "The good thing about those that have unicorn 'valuation', there has been a strong sense of institutional investors either from local or from foreign."

He said he would also target Indonesian millennials, as many of them check the apps of these unicorns as soon as they wake up.

Tokopedia and Bukalapak are believed to have current valuation of between US$5 billion and US$7 billion each, while the largest unicorn in Indonesia, Gojek, is valued at about US$12 billion.

On the possibility of any start-up, or company that is incurring losses, wanting to do an IPO, Mr Pandu said the exchange would now accommodate those companies too.

Previously, only companies that had booked net profits for two consecutive years were allowed to go for a listing.

"We're changing that mindset. We should not just look at the past. A lot of these businesses, especially tech companies, they look at the future," Mr Pandu said.

"People buy businesses in the capital market to buy potential outcomes; to buy the potential likelihood of companies to succeed."