Indonesia junior high school teacher named suspect in death of student testing 3D-printed rifle

JAKARTA - Police in Siak regency, Riau, have named a female teacher at Sains Tahfiz Islamic Center junior high school as a suspect of negligence in the case of a student’s death while testing a 3D-printed rifle for a science project.

Siak Police chief Sepuh Ade Irsyam Siregar said detectives found indications that the teacher, identified as IP, was negligent in the case and she could be charged with Article 474 Clause 3 of the 2023 Criminal Code regulating negligence causing the loss of someone’s life.

He said the article comes with a punishment of five years behind bars or a Category 5 fine, or 500 million rupiah (S$37,038).

“The suspect is a teacher who was responsible accompanying the examination but did not prevent the demonstration of a rifle by her student,” he said on April 15.

The tragic incident took place on April 8 at about 10.30am during a practical examination dubbed as Science Show held at the school’s field in Kampung Rempak subdistrict, Siak district, Siak regency.

There were five groups, each consisting of nine students, which would take turn showcasing their scientific projects. When it was the victim’s group’s turn to demonstrate their project, victim MAA took the role to demonstrate the rifle, dubbed Musketeer Gun.

The victim and his group were working on a 3D-printed rifle. He made the rifle on his own using laptop and 3D printer using materials such as plastic, iron and chemical substances he acquired from online marketplace using 200,000 rupiah in funds from his group.

The rifle had never been brought to the school and the victim said it had been tested and was safe. However, he asked his teammates to move away from the demonstration location.

When he shot the rifle, however, the rifle emitted smoke and exploded with a loud bang. There was shrapnel flying in all directions, which hit the victim’s forehead. He was immediately rushed to Siak General Hospital, but died there.

“Based on investigation and the collected evidence, we came concluded that IP was negligent. From witnesses’ testimonies, the suspect already knew that the science project was a device which could case explosion,” Mr Sepuh said.

“The victim had even explained the materials and how it works before the demonstration. But she still allowed the practicum to go on. We are committed to solve this case objectively. This is an important lesson so that education activities involving experiments should always prioritize safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, Siak Police Crimes Investigation (Reskrim) Unit chie Raja Kosmos Parmulais said detectives have questioned 16 witnesses, consisting of six students, six teachers, a doctor performing visum et repertum and three other witnesses.

Detectives also confiscated several pieces evidence, such as A1 Bambulab 3D printer, fragments of the 3D-printed rifle consisting of rifle stock and barrel, two black iron rods, each 70.5-centimeter and 81-cm long, black powder in a plastic container, four mosquito repellents, eight green wicks, 60 iron balls and a fire match.

“We have sent some of them to the Riau Police forensic laboratory for further examination,” Mr Raja said.

“We have also performed visum et repertum on the victim, confirming the cause of death from wounds caused by shrapnel caused by the exploding device.”

Meanwhile, IP has not been detained after being named suspect.

“We have several considerations, such as the case is still being developed,” Mr Raja said.

“Besides, the suspect has been very cooperative during the investigation process, so we don’t need to detain her.”

Separately, Siak Police head of Women’s and Chidren’s Protection Unit, Second Inspector Andreas Silaban said his team had accompanied the witnesses, who are underaged students.

“We have provided trauma healing sessions for the witnesses because they are impacted psychologically by the incident,” he said. THE JAKARTA POST/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK