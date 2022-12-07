1 killed, several wounded in suspected suicide bombing at Indonesia police station

JAKARTA - One person was killed and several were wounded in an explosion at a police station in Indonesia’s West Java province on Wednesday shortly after a man with a knife entered the building, police said.

Bandung police official Aswin Sipayung told Metro TV that the explosion occurred just after the man with the knife went into the police building at about 8.20am.

National police spokesperson Ahmad Ramadhan told the detik.com news website that the person killed was the suspected perpetrator of the attack.

“It is true that today at 8.20am (9.20am, Singapore time), there is a suspected suicide bombing at the Astana Anyar police station, in Bandung,” he said in a YouTube broadcast.

The deputy head of Indonesia’s anti-terrorism agency said the blast was carried out by a terrorist group.

Ibu Suhendra told MetroTV that the attack was similar to previous ones carried out by the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

Mr Ahmad said that Bandung’s local police were now closely coordinating with the anti-terrorism unit to investigate the incident.

“The situation is under control and (we urge) the community to remain calm. The police is working swiftly,” he added.

Metro TV cited residents as saying there had been a loud explosion, while Kompas TV showed footage of damage to the entrance of the Astana Anyar police station in the city of Bandung, and roads closed in the area.

Mr Aswin told Kompas TV that “a man trespassed while wielding a sharp weapon, he was trying to get through to the police doing the morning roll call”.

The suicide bomber then detonated his device, killing himself and wounding the three officers, he said.

“Three of our officers were injured and have been taken to a hospital. We have sterilised the complex and cordoned off all entrances,” Mr Aswin said.

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, has suffered attacks by militants, with police sometimes the target.

In 2019, Indonesia created a tough new anti-terrorism law after suicide bombings linked to JAD. REUTERS

