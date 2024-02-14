Indonesia heads to the polls to elect new president and other leaders

JAKARTA - Indonesia heads to the polls on Feb 14, with about 205 million people eligible to vote for the country’s next president and vice-president.
In what has been called the world’s biggest single-day elections, voters across the archipelago, which stretches across three time zones, will also be electing their parliamentarians as well as their executive and legislative representatives at all administrative levels.
All eyes will be on the presidential race, with three pairs of candidates vying for the posts of president and vice-president. The country’s current leader, Mr Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, is finishing his second five-year term and is constitutionally barred from contesting again.
The first pair consists of front runner and defence chief Prabowo Subianto, 72, who narrowly lost to Mr Widodo in 2014 and 2019, and Solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, Mr Widodo’s elder son.
Former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan, 54, who has also set his sights on the presidency, is running with former minister of manpower and transmigration Muhaimin Iskandar, 57, who is vying to be vice-president.
The third pair comprises ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle candidate and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, 55, and his running mate, former chief security minister Mahfud MD, 66.
A total of 580 seats are also up for grabs in the House of Representatives, Indonesia’s national Parliament. A total of 9,917 candidates from 18 political parties are vying for these seats.
Voters will begin casting their ballots when the first polling booths in the east of Indonesia open at 6am Singapore time, and the hundreds of thousands of polling stations across the country will close by 2pm Singapore time.
Counting of the votes can begin only after the polls have closed.
The complete vote count by Indonesia’s official polls body, the General Elections Commission (KPU), is not expected to be released on Feb 14, given the large number of ballots to be counted.
But early indications of how the race is shaping up will be available from around 4pm Singapore time, when independent survey agencies begin releasing their quick count results based on sample votes.
KPU is expected to announce the final official results weeks later.
The polls come after more than 10 weeks of campaigning, with the presidential candidates holding their final rallies on Feb 10.
Indonesian law states that a presidential candidate needs a simple majority – or more than 50 per cent – of the votes to win. They also need to attain at least 20 per cent of the votes in half of Indonesia’s 38 provinces.
If that does not happen, the top two pairs of candidates will enter a run-off vote in June, with the third pair eliminated.
Analysts had widely predicted a June run-off, but the tide appeared to turn in favour of Mr Prabowo days before the polls. After months of his electability ratings staying stagnant and hovering around the mid-40 per cent mark, two latest surveys showed Mr Prabowo breaching the 50 per cent threshold.
In a survey by pollster Indikator Politik Indonesia, carried out from Jan 28 to Feb 4 and released on Feb 9, Mr Prabowo received 51.8 per cent of the vote from respondents, followed by Mr Anies with 24.1 per cent, and Mr Ganjar with 19.6 per cent. In another poll by the Indonesia Survey Institute released on Feb 10, Mr Prabowo received 51.9 per cent of support, followed by Mr Anies with 23.3 per cent and Mr Ganjar with 20.3 per cent.
The next president will take office in October 2024.