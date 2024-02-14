Indonesia heads to the polls to elect new president and other leaders

JAKARTA - Indonesia heads to the polls on Feb 14, with about 205 million people eligible to vote for the country’s next president and vice-president.

In what has been called the world’s biggest single-day elections, voters across the archipelago, which stretches across three time zones, will also be electing their parliamentarians as well as their executive and legislative representatives at all administrative levels.

All eyes will be on the presidential race, with three pairs of candidates vying for the posts of president and vice-president. The country’s current leader, Mr Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, is finishing his second five-year term and is constitutionally barred from contesting again.

The first pair consists of front runner and defence chief Prabowo Subianto, 72, who narrowly lost to Mr Widodo in 2014 and 2019, and Solo mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, Mr Widodo’s elder son.

Former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan, 54, who has also set his sights on the presidency, is running with former minister of manpower and transmigration Muhaimin Iskandar, 57, who is vying to be vice-president.

The third pair comprises ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle candidate and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, 55, and his running mate, former chief security minister Mahfud MD, 66.