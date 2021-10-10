Letter From Jakarta

Indonesia gripped by badminton craze after Tokyo Games victories

Indonesia Correspondent
Badminton fans are pictured at Ratu Jaya sports hall in Depok, West Java. In Indonesia, the sport is played by people from all walks of life.PHOTO: LINDA YULISMAN
  • Published
    55 min ago
JAKARTA - For little Khalimatus Sadiyah, mocked by her peers because the weakness in her right arm and leg meant she had to play left-handed, Paralympic badminton gold must have seemed like another life away.

As for seven-year-old Leani Ratri Oktila, practising her strokes by the light of a kerosene lamp in a remote village in the Riau province, who could have foreseen the journey her determination would take her on?

