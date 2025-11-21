Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia govt claims Cloudflare facilitates gambling sites, warns services may be blocked

Some online gambling sites were found operating on Cloudflare services to hide IP addresses.

Some online gambling sites were found operating on Cloudflare services to hide IP addresses.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PIXABAY

JAKARTA Indonesia’s Communications and Digital Ministry has warned US-based internet service provider Cloudflare that its services in Indonesia could be blocked over legal compliance issues and allegations that it is facilitating gambling websites.

According to the ministry’s findings, more than 76 per cent of about 10,000 blocked online gambling sites were operated on Cloudflare’s services to hide internet protocol addresses and evade access restrictions.

