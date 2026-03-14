Indonesia’s government prepares contingencies for haj amid war in Iran

The peak of the 2026 haj pilgrimage is expected to fall in May.

JAKARTA - The government is preparing contingency plans to ensure the safety of Indonesian pilgrims during this year’s haj season as the ongoing United States-Israeli war against Iran escalates with little sign of it subsiding.

The peak of the 2026 haj pilgrimage is expected to fall in May, with Indonesian pilgrims scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia starting on April 22.

But doubts have been raised as to whether pilgrims can travel to Saudi Arabia for the haj this year, as the region is seeing an escalation of armed conflict. Saudi Arabia is among countries affected by the US-Israel War on Iran, as US bases located in the country and other Gulf nations have been targeted by Iranian retaliatory strikes.

At a meeting with House of Representatives Commission VIII overseeing religious and social affairs on March 11, Haj and Umrah Minister Mochamad Irfan Yusuf told lawmakers that the government had prepared several plans to address different scenarios surrounding the haj.

“The primary principle behind these scenarios is to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims as the highest priority,” he said in the meeting.

In the first scenario, where pilgrims are still able to travel, flights carrying Indonesian travelers would be rerouted through the southern corridor over the Indian Ocean and entering Saudi Arabia after flying through eastern African airspace to avoid areas affected by the ongoing conflict.

Airlines would steer clear of several high-risk airspaces in the region, including those over Iraq, Syria, Iran, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

“This scenario will potentially increase the cost of such journeys, as this route will add both time and distance to the journey,” he said, while stressing that such a route would ensure the safety of Indonesian pilgrims.

Should the government opt for this scenario, Indonesian and Saudi authorities will prepare protocols for emergency situations and evacuation, including additional insurance coverage that cover war risk premiums. Procurement of food and medicines would also be done earlier than usual to prevent shortages due to blockades of maritime shipping routes.

As the conflict in the Middle East shows no sign of de-escalation, he said the government had also prepared plans in the event that the situation deteriorated sufficiently to warrant the repatriation of Indonesian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

If Jakarta deems the situation in the region is too unsafe for pilgrims to depart, despite the Saudi government resuming the haj, the government will cancel and restrict all departures, he said.

In such a case, the government will intensify diplomatic negotiations with Saudi Arabia for at least a partial refund of travel and accommodation costs, allowing the funds to be carried over for use in the following year.

“There are many possibilities under this scenario, including the possibility of the Saudi government refusing. We will continue to anticipate these outcomes,” the haj minister said.

However, if Saudi Arabia decides to cancel this year’s haj, Jakarta will seek a full refund from Saudi authorities for all costs incurred so far in preparation for the pilgrimage, Irfan said. The government would also suspend preparations from the Indonesian side, including accommodation procurement and visa applications.

Commission VIII member Sely Andriany Gantina from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) also urged the government to prepare an emergency scenario for 17,000 pilgrims registering for the special haj scheme.

Pilgrims under the state-subsidised regular scheme usually have to wait for a long time, ranging from 11 to 47 years, to go on the pilgrimage due to high demand for the program.

Meanwhile, those signing up for the special scheme face shorter wait times with more luxurious facilities and have their trips organized by travel agencies.

Home to the world’s largest Muslim population, Indonesia often sends the largest number of pilgrims every year. For the 2026 season, the country has received a total quota of 221,000 pilgrims from Saudi Arabia.

Since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb 28, the government has issued warnings for travel agencies and umrah (minor haj) pilgrims to postpone their departure until the situation has improved. As of Feb 28, there were nearly 59,000 Indonesian umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

While around 20,500 umrah pilgrims had safely returned home by March 9, the haj ministry recorded that up to 3,000 new pilgrims are still departing to Saudi Arabia every day to go on umrah, with demand for the minor pilgrimage remaining high during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. THE JAKARTA POST/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK