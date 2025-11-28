Indonesia floods death toll rises to 84

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Medan, Indonesia - Flooding and landslides across Indonesia’s Sumatra island have killed at least 84 people this week and dozens more are missing, rescue officials said on Nov 28.

Indonesia, along with neighbouring Malaysia and Thailand have been hit by severe rains that have caused dozens of deaths across the region in recent days.

In North Sumatra, “as of this morning, the number of fatalities is 62, with 95 people injured, both serious and minor injuries”, said local police spokesman Ferry Walintukan.

“At least 65 people are still being searched for,” he told AFP.

In neighbouring West Sumatra, at least 22 people have died, with 12 others missing, according to the local disaster agency.

Mr Walintukan said authorities in North Sumatra were focused on “evacuation and providing assistance”.

In North Sumatra, access to some areas and communication was still cut off, he added.

“Hopefully, the weather will clear up so we can move the helicopter to the (worst-hit) locations.”

In Sibolga, the hardest-hit town, more than 30 people were killed, he said.

In West Sumatra, local disaster agency head, Abdul Malik told AFP that “22 people have died and 12 people are still being searched for.”

Heavy rain has also caused flooding in Aceh, Indonesia’s westernmost province, triggering landslides and prompting the evacuation of nearly 1,500 people, according to the local disaster agency.

Electricity services in parts of the province have also been knocked out, according to an AFP journalist.

State-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara said earlier this week that it had deployed personnel to gradually restore power supplies after a flash flood brought down a transmission tower.

The annual monsoon season, typically between June and September, often brings heavy rains, triggering landslides, flash floods and waterborne diseases.

It has been exacerbated by a tropical storm in the region in recent days.

The weather system has inundated parts of southern Thailand, killing dozens and trapping many in their homes. In Malaysia, it also bought heavy flooding and killed at least two people.

Climate change has impacted storm patterns, including the duration and intensity of the season, leading to heavier rainfall, flash flooding and stronger wind gusts.

At least 38 people died in November in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Central Java, and around 13 are still missing. AFP