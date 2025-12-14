Indonesia flood death toll tops 1,000 as Prabowo vows to rebuild

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– The death toll from flooding and landslides in Indonesia’s Sumatra island rose to 1,006, as President Prabowo Subianto visited the region and called for a fast rebuild of damaged areas.

At least 5,400 people were injured in the disaster and 217 were reported to be missing as at Dec 14, according to the latest data from the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

The government has estimated that the costs of rebuilding will be about US$3 billion ( S$3.8 billion ) in Sumatra after monsoon rainfall was intensified by a rare cyclone earlier in December , causing flooding and landslides that levelled buildings, knocked out power grids and blocked roads.

Mr Prabowo, who visited the affected region on Dec 13 , acknowledged there had been “slight delays” in relief efforts and problems with supplying clean water, amid growing frustration among flood victims over the pace of assistance efforts.

The President vowed to “deploy all state resources” to rebuild damaged areas, after officials ensure that food supplies are sufficient and adequate evacuation sites are provided.

The government is also preparing debt relief for flood victims, and suspending the operations of several mining and palm oil companies over potential links to the flood.

Sumatra is home to vast palm and coffee plantations. The Indonesian Palm Oil Association, or GAPKI, said it did not expect the floods to significantly impact production for 2025. BLOOMBERG