Indonesia finance minister to take request for review of palm oil export ban to president

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's finance minister on Thursday (May 19) said she will raise with the president a request by members of parliament's budget committee for a review of a palm oil export ban imposed last month to control soaring cooking oil prices.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati estimates the ban will reduce government revenue by 6 trillion rupiah (S$565 million) per month, she told reporters after the committee approved her request for additional energy subsidies.

During the budget hearing, lawmakers had urged the government to evaluate the export ban but did not discuss the policy in detail.