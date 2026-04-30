Indonesia fatal train crash: Accidents mount as crossings left unchecked

As of the afternoon of April 29, 16 women were killed in the accident, and another 91 were injured.

JAKARTA – Since she was a child, Ms Karma, 60, has lived with the sound of trains passing over a level crossing near her home in Jalan Ampera, East Bekasi, West Java, and with the memory of occasional fatal accidents at the crossing.

But nothing compared to the horrific tragedy on the night of April 27, when an intercity train slammed into a commuter train killing 16 passengers, all of them women, drawing nationwide scrutiny to the issue of unguarded crossings.

“People getting hit, or motorcycles struck by trains, that happens quite often. There was even a couple hit on their way to work,” she said when The Jakarta Post visited the site on April 28.

Despite the repeated incidents, this has not deterred locals from using the crossing, as it remains an essential route to workplaces and public facilities, including hospitals.

“If this road didn’t exist, we’d have to take a long detour. We still want to be able to cross, but at the very least there should be a proper gate so people can stop from a distance,” said Ms Karma, who travels to a nearby hospital twice a week for dialysis.

She added that residents took turns manning a makeshift bamboo barrier at the level crossing, but accidents continued to recur.

Based on the Post’s observation at the site, the crossing is a two-way road used by cars, motorcycles and trucks, with no proper barrier gate, warning bell or traffic lights. It is monitored only by several informal guards who voluntarily stop traffic when trains approach.

According to data from state-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI), there are 3,896 level crossings nationwide, of which 2,803 are official ones and the remaining 1,093 are unofficial.

Of these, 1,879 crossings are unguarded, comprising 971 official level and 908 unregulated ones. Meanwhile, 2,017 crossings are guarded, including 40 managed by private operators, 460 by community self-help groups, 538 by local administrations through transportation agencies, and 979 by KAI.

The accident occurred after a commuter train from Cikarang to Bekasi struck a stalled electric taxi at the so-called 85 level crossing near Bekasi Timur Station.

The crash led to the halting of another commuter train heading to Cikarang on the opposite track inside the station, while the line was cleared of wreckage.

At around 8.55pm, the Argo Bromo Anggrek intercity train from Jakarta to Surabaya, East Java, collided with the rear car of the stationary commuter train.

As of the afternoon of April 29, 16 people, all women, had been confirmed killed and 91 others injured. The front and rear cars of Greater Jakarta Commuter Line trains are typically designated for women passengers, as part of efforts to prevent sexual harassment on public transportation.

The tragedy has drawn attention, with President Prabowo Subianto pledging to build an overpass near the station to improve safety and traffic flow.

“We have found that many railway crossings are unguarded. The Bekasi administration has proposed building an overpass (in the area) and I have approved it so that it can be built immediately with presidential assistance,” he said after visiting victims at Bekasi Regional Hospital on the morning of April 28.

“I have given an instruction that we immediately improve all (unsafe) level crossings, whether by adding guard posts or constructing overpasses,” he added.

University of Indonesia transportation analyst Sutanto Soehodho said the improvement of safety at level crossings must be accelerated as accidents continue to rise.

KAI data show 1,499 accidents at level crossings between 2020 and 2025, resulting in at least 450 fatalities and more than 700 injuries. Around 81 per cent of these occurred at unguarded crossings.

While facilities such as overpasses and underpasses do not generate direct financial returns like toll roads, Professor Sutanto said their long-term value lies in saving lives.

Railway expert Djoko Setijowarno of the Indonesian Transportation Society said level crossing accidents are often driven by poor road-user discipline, compounded by inadequate safety infrastructure and heavy traffic.

“The closure of level crossings on busy corridors must be accelerated,” he added on April 29. “If discipline remains poor, accidents will continue to rise. Underpasses and overpasses must be built based on risk assessments.” THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK