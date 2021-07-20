Indonesia extends coronavirus curbs to July 25

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia will extend its restrictions on movement until July 25 and aim to ease them gradually from July 26 if the number of Covid-19 infections drops, President Joko Widodo said in a virtual address on Tuesday (July 20).

Indonesia reported a record-high of 1,338 coronavirus deaths on Monday, with a total of 74,920 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of tests on Monday was 160,000, lower than the more than 200,000 daily average. The country has a total of 2.91 million cases.

For this year's Hari Raya Haji, the government has banned congregational prayers in cities and regencies covered by the partial lockdown, which covers most parts of Java and Bali, and 15 other locations elsewhere in the country.

Under the emergency restrictions, grocery stores and supermarkets on Java and Bali islands, which account for two-thirds of Covid-19 cases nationwide, are to limit customers to half their capacity and close by 8pm.

Public places, such as shopping malls, parks and places of worship, have been ordered to close, and eateries can provide only takeaway service or deliveries.