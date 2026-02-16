Straitstimes.com header logo

Indonesia expects first aircraft carrier this year

Decommissioned Italian aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi is expected to arrive in Indonesia in October.

Decommissioned Italian aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi is expected to arrive in Indonesia.

PHOTO: MARINA MILITARE/THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

JAKARTA Indonesia is expected to receive its first aircraft carrier, the decommissioned Italian aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi, before the Oct 5 anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI).

During a press conference at the Navy Military Police headquarters in Central Jakarta on Feb 12, Indonesian Navy chief of staff Muhammad Ali said, as quoted by the Antara news agency: “We hope (the carrier) can arrive in Indonesia before the TNI anniversary.

