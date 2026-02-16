Indonesia expects first aircraft carrier this year

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Indonesia is expected to receive its first aircraft carrier, the decommissioned Italian aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi, before the Oct 5 anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI).

During a press conference at the Navy Military Police headquarters in Central Jakarta on Feb 12, Indonesian Navy chief of staff Muhammad Ali said, as quoted by the Antara news agency: “We hope (the carrier) can arrive in Indonesia before the TNI anniversary.