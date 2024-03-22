Indonesia ends search for Rohingya refugees after boat capsized

MEULABOH, Indonesia – Indonesian rescuers called off the search for Rohingya refugees missing at sea after their boat capsized, despite reports from some of the survivors that dozens of people were swept away.

The March 22 announcement comes a day after the authorities staged a dramatic rescue of 69 Rohingya who had been adrift at sea for weeks before the boat capsized, with many found clinging to the hull of the overturned vessel.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often on flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

“The search ended on Thursday. All Rohingya refugees on top of the boat yesterday have been rescued,” Mr Muhammad Fathur Rachman, an official from the search and rescue agency in Aceh, said through a spokesperson.

The search ended because there was no list of passengers, he added.

Survivors estimated there were “around 150 people on the boat”, West Aceh fishing community secretary-general Pawang Amiruddin told AFP by phone on March 20.

They included the group of 69 who were found off Aceh province on March 21 and six others who were rescued by fishermen a day earlier.

Survivors indicated that many more may be missing, according to local fishermen and officials.

But Mr Rachman said there was “no additional information that we received about missing persons, and there is no manifest of the boat”.

“Our analysis is the boat cannot hold 150 people.”

A protection associate for the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), Mr Faisal Rahman, told AFP that one of the survivors said “the boat took 151 people – once the boat capsized, approximately around 50 people (were) maybe missing and passed away”.

At least eight of the refugees were hospitalised on March 21 evening. The search and rescue agency said they were admitted for dehydration.

The others were taken to a temporary shelter at an old Red Cross building in a village near West Aceh district capital Meulaboh.

Survivors said they had travelled from Bangladesh, where many Rohingya have fled into squalid camps to escape persecution at home. Some said they were trying to reach Malaysia via Indonesia.