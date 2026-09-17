Indonesia ends search for journalists missing on volcano mission

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Flowers adorn a photo of the journalists and speedboat crew missing while covering the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau.

JAKARTA – Indonesian rescuers formally called off a search on Sept 17 for eight people, including five journalists sent to cover a volcanic eruption, nearly two weeks after their speedboat went missing in waters between Java and Sumatra islands, an official said.

“The national search and rescue said that as this search-and-rescue operation has been deemed ineffective, with a heavy heart the joint operation… is hereby declared terminated,” Banten province Governor Andra Soni told reporters.

“From the first day of the joint search and rescue operation up to the tenth day, including the three-day extension, it has been reported that no signs have been found of the vessel, its passengers or the crew on board.”

The five Indonesian journalists on board were sent to capture photos and video of the eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau, which blanketed cities in volcanic ash and prompted multiple airports to close.

They were working for local and international media, including state news agency Antara, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu, and local website iNews.

The group, which also included two crew members and a guide, set out by speedboat from an area west of the capital Jakarta on the afternoon of Sept 7, but lost contact somewhere in the Sunda Strait soon after.

The journalists were Muhammad Bagus Khoirunas, 28, Firdaus Wajidi, 42, Donal Husni, 50, Arie Basuki, 52, and Yudistiro Pranoto, accompanied by skipper Warta, 55, and crew Surakman, 60, as well as guide Heriyanto, 49.

Firdaus worked mainly for Anadolu and freelanced at Agence France-Presse.

The search-and-rescue agency said on Sept 16 that a total of 22 naval assets were deployed to sweep the search area, which covered more than 3,400 square nautical miles.

Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia, due in part to lax safety standards and inclement weather.

At least six people were killed and 129 are still missing after a passenger ship carrying 243 people capsized early in the morning on Sept 13 en route from Surabaya in East Java to Banjarmasin, in South Kalimantan.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic and seismic activity. AFP