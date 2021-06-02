Indonesia ends salvage efforts for sunken submarine

Discovered in three parts at a depth of 840m, authorities had acknowledged the difficulties of retrieving the vessel.
JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's navy has officially ended efforts to salvage the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine, which sank in April off Bali island, leading to the deaths of all 53 on board, a spokesman said on Wednesday (June 2).

Discovered in three parts at a depth of 840m, authorities had acknowledged the difficulties of retrieving the vessel, despite assistance from countries around the region, including China, Australia and Malaysia.

Contact with the 44-year-old submarine was lost in the early hours of April 21 while it was preparing to conduct a torpedo drill in the Bali Sea.

The incident had sparked a desperate, international search and rescue effort to locate the vessel before its oxygen supplies were exhausted.

