Indonesia elections: Jokowi locks horns with his party in battleground Solo

SOLO – As visitors drive into Solo city, the home town of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, they are greeted by colourful party flags and hundreds of posters featuring candidates for the Feb 14 elections. But some of these posters also bear the face of the popular outgoing leader, even though he is not in the running.

Many residents strut around in campaign T-shirts emblazoned with photos of their favourite presidential candidates. The tees usually feature either Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto or former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, with hardly any of Mr Anies Baswedan, the third contender in the race.