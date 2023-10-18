Indonesia election: Ruling party PDI-P picks security minister Mahfud as running mate for Ganjar

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s security minister Mahfud MD has been appointed as the running mate for Mr Ganjar Pranowo, the presidential candidate for the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

The announcement was made in Jakarta on Wednesday by PDI-P chairman Megawati Soekarnoputri ahead of official registration for the presidential poll on Feb 14, which is expected to be a three-way race.

Dr Mahfud, 66, is also a senior member of Indonesia’s largest and most influential Islamic organisation Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). He has gained considerable public support after speaking out about the government’s fight against corruption and misbehaviour of rogue government officials and law enforcement officials.

A senior technocrat, he has served in several capacities, including as defence minister between 2000 and 2001 under then President Abdurrahman Wahid, and chief justice of the Constitutional Court from 2008 to 2013.

Electability surveys have ranked Mr Ganjar, 54, a former Central Java governor, and defence minister Prabowo Subianto, 72, as the top two contenders in the presidential race, with each garnering about 30 per cent of support.

Trailing in third place is former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, 54, who will run with Mr Muhaimin Iskandar, 57, chairman of the National Awakening Party (PKB), which is affiliated to NU.

Mr Prabowo is expected to announce his running mate later this week.

“The decision is made for the interest of Indonesian people and nation,” said Ms Megawati in a speech ahead of the official announcement event at PDI-P’s office in central Jakarta.

“I have received inputs from all chairmen of the political parties who are attending here and also from various prominent leaders.”

Beside PDI-P, the Ganjar-Mahfud ticket is also backed by United Development Party (PPP), Perindo and Hanura. Only PDI-P and PPP have seats in the national Parliament, while the other two parties only have seats at the provincial, regency and city levels.

In his speech after the announcement, Dr Mahfud emphasised the need for Indonesia to maintain strong law enforcement and continue its fight against corruption.

“If law enforcement is carried out properly, half of the problems the nation is facing will be resolved ... Tackling corruption, ensuring legal certainty and consistency in enforcing the law would guarantee investment, economic development,” he said.

The registration process for presidential and vice-presidential candidates begins on Thursday and will end on Oct 25.

Dr Mahfud was formerly a contender for the Vice-President post in the 2019 election, as the running mate for President Joko Widodo. He was dropped at the last minute after the party elite in PDI-P and its coalition partners picked Mr Ma’ruf Amin, a more senior NU leader who is now serving as Vice-President.