Indonesia developing disaster mitigation technology for tourist destinations

JAKARTA (JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tourism Minister Arief Yahya said Indonesia is developing disaster mitigation technology for use in tourist destinations.

"The technological support for disaster mitigation will improve the tourist experience," Arief said in a press statement on Thursday (March 21), adding that the the country was taking steps towards meeting standards introduced by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The technology would also improve the competitiveness of the Indonesian tourist industry in the global market, he said.

The Tourism Ministry wants to push Indonesia to reach 30th position in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (TTCI) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) from its current spot of 42nd.

Meanwhile, Hammam Riza, head of the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT), encouraged tourist destinations that are frequently affected by natural disasters to use early warning systems.

"The BPPT has developed technology for an early warning system and early prevention for hydrometeorological disasters, such flooding and landslides, as well as geological disasters including earthquakes and tsunamis," Hammam said.

He said three types of technology had been developed, namely the flood early warning system (FEWS), landslide early warning system (LEWS) and Red White Buoy system for tsunamis.