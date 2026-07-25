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Indonesia detains former top prosecutor Febrie Adriansyah after questioning

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Investigators seized billions in cash and 74kg of gold from former assistant attorney-general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah’s Sentul house in early July.

Investigators seized billions in cash and 74kg of gold from former assistant attorney-general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah’s Sentul house in early July.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Former assistant attorney-general Febrie Adriansyah was detained on July 24 over corruption and money laundering linked to state insurer PT Asabri.
  • Investigators seized billions in cash and 74kg of gold from Febrie's Sentul house during a police raid in early July.
  • Public pressure and protests demanded Febrie's arrest amid concerns about investigation independence; a new special crimes chief, Kuntadi, was appointed to lead the probe.

AI generated

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s Attorney-General’s Office (AGO) has arrested former assistant attorney-general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah in a corruption case following growing calls for investigators to immediately arrest him as part of the investigation.

Febrie was detained on the evening of July 24 after undergoing interrogation with AGO investigators since midday, although he was not publicly seen arriving at the building.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.