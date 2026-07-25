Indonesia detains former top prosecutor Febrie Adriansyah after questioning

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Investigators seized billions in cash and 74kg of gold from former assistant attorney-general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah’s Sentul house in early July.

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s Attorney-General’s Office (AGO) has arrested former assistant attorney-general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah in a corruption case following growing calls for investigators to immediately arrest him as part of the investigation.

Febrie was detained on the evening of July 24 after undergoing interrogation with AGO investigators since midday , although he was not publicly seen arriving at the building.