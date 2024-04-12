Indonesia denies reports about normalising ties with Israel to join the OECD

JAKARTA - Indonesia has denied allegations that it will establish diplomatic ties with Israel to gain membership to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported Thursday (April 11) that Indonesia had agreed to normalise its ties with Israel. The media outlet said Jakarta needed Israel to approve its request to join the OECD.

Yedioth Ahronoth said the agreement was reached after three months of secret talks between Israel, Indonesia and the 38-nation OECD. Under the agreement, Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, would undertake to normalise its relations with Jerusalem.

The media outlet cited a recent letter from OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz saying any future decision to accept Indonesia as a member of the organisation would require unanimous agreement among all the members, including Israel.

Mr Katz, in a letter to Mr Cormann, was quoted by Yedioth Ahronoth as saying he expected a positive change in Indonesia’s policy towards Israel, “and in particular a renunciation of the discriminatory policy towards Israel, towards the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the parties”.

Another media outlet, The Times of Israel, confirmed the report, citing an Israeli official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity about Indonesia’s possible normalisation of ties with Israel.

There was no official comment from the OECD on the media reports.

Indonesia Foreign Ministry spokesman Lalu Muhamad Iqbal said Indonesia’s stance toward Palestine remains unchanged, and it maintains its “unwavering support to Palestine’s independence” by way of a two-state solution. This refers to Palestine and Israel existing as two independent states.

“Until today, there are no plans to open diplomatic ties with Israel, particularly amid Israel’s atrocities in Gaza,” Mr Lalu said on April 11.

“Indonesia will always be consistent to be at the forefront of defending the rights of the Palestinians,” he added.

Indonesia has strongly condemned Israel’s war in Gaza and backed South Africa’s litigation against Jerusalem at the International Court of Justice at the Hague.

On Feb 20, 2024, the OECD said it would begin accession talks with Indonesia following a decision by its ruling Council.

The OECD council, which consists of all member countries, including Israel, sets the terms, conditions and process for accession. Unanimous agreement from all existing members is necessary to accept new members.

Ms Julia Lau, Senior fellow and co-coordinator of the Indonesia Studies Programme at Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, said the current situation in Gaza will not permit the Indonesian government to “contemplate such a dramatic move” like expediting formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

“That would be political suicide for the current administration and cause severe tensions,” she told The Straits Times. “It would also not be in keeping with Indonesian policy so far calling for ceasefire and humanitarian assistance to Palestine in addition to a two-state solution.”