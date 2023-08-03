Indonesia defends its curbs on nickel ore exports amid EU claim of breach in international trade

JAKARTA – Indonesia has stepped up its defence of its nickel ore export curbs the European Union has protested against, asserting its right to enhance value addition, boost its economy, and create job opportunities by climbing the value chain.

Indonesia claims it is doing what is necessary to develop its electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, while the EU claims the nation rich in natural resources has breached rules by restricting international trade.

South-east Asia’s largest economy, which was the world’s top exporter of nickel ore, introduced the ban on Jan 1, 2020.

Nickel is a key component in making efficient lithium-ion batteries, which are widely used in EVs, but is also crucial for a more traditional industry – stainless steel manufacture. Indonesia’s 2020 ban caused global nickel prices to soar, hitting the EU hard.

Indonesia’s “down-streaming” policy mandates that all the raw nickel extracted in the country must be processed domestically, enabling higher value-added export revenues and spurring the growth of the mineral smelting industry.

Nickel smelting facilities have sprouted in Indonesia in recent years, and many were built by investors from China, the world’s largest auto exporter and EV battery maker today. There are 15 nickel smelters today, from just a few several years ago.

Indonesia holds nearly a quarter of global reserves of nickel.

While the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in October 2022 ruled against the nickel ore export restrictions, Indonesia appealed in November 2022 and was allowed to uphold the ban pending a decision. The ban is still in effect.

On Monday, President Joko Widodo argued that Indonesia’s down-streaming policy will play a large part in the nation’s chance to become a high income country by 2045.

Nickel-related annual export proceeds have now jumped to US$33.8 billion (S$45.4 billion) from a mere US$2.1 billion before the down-streaming policy, he said.

In Central Sulawesi, one of several nickel-producing regions in Indonesia, nickel related jobs skyrocketed to 71,500 now, from 1,800 because of the down-streaming policy. Over in North Maluku, such jobs stand at 45,600, compared with 500 previously, the President added.

Both provinces boast a recently built integrated industrial park to process nickel ores, and domestic processing of this mineral is expected to fuel the fast-growing EV race globally.

“Hence, the down-streaming policy must continue… And must be expanded to all minerals and to the plantation, agriculture and fishery sectors. This is about job creation,” Mr Widodo, who ends his second term in office on Oct 20, 2024, told a forum organised by the Indonesian Employers Association.