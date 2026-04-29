Indonesia deadly train crash renews railway safety concerns

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People watch as a technician works at the site after a deadly collision between a commuter line train and a long-distance train, in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta on April 28.

BEKASI, Indonesia - A fatal train collision in Bekasi, West Java, has put a spotlight on the country’s railway infrastructure safety which are believed to have been contributing factors in the crash.

The deadly incident took place on the evening of April 27, triggered by a separate incident involving a commuter train from Cikarang, West Java, heading towards Bekasi that hit a stalled electric taxi at an unguarded level crossing near East Bekasi Station.

The taxi driver reportedly managed to safely evacuate from the car.

The incident halted another commuter train heading to Cikarang on a separate track inside the East Bekasi Station.

At around 8.55pm (7.55PM, Singapore time), the Argo Bromo Anggrek intercity train traveling from Jakarta to Surabaya, East Jakarta, smashed into the stationary commuter train’s rear carriage.

As of evening time on April 28, at least 15 people were confirmed killed in the incident, while 88 others sustained injuries.

The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals in Bekasi.

All fatalities from the collision were women passengers, as confirmed by authorities.

The front and rear carriages of a Greater Jakarta commuter train are usually designated only for women passengers.

State-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) issued an apology and expressed its deepest condolences in a statement on April 27.

The firm would also cover all medical expenses for the injured as well as funeral costs for those who died.

The April 27 incident marked one of the worst train crashes in recent years, after a head-on collision in 2024 between Turangga intercity train running from Surabaya, East Java to Bandung, West Java and the Greater Bandung commuter train in Bandung regency, also in West Java.

Four people were killed in the incident.

Most of the injured passengers were treated at the Bekasi Regional General Hospital (RSUD), including 40-year-old Endang Kuswati, who suffered from bruises during the incident.

She was trapped for nearly 10 hours before being evacuated on April 28 morning, according to her younger brother Muhammad Iqbal.

“My sister was one of the last three people evacuated because there were just so many casualties,” Mr Iqbal told The Jakarta Post on April 28.

“She ended up sleeping among the bodies (while being trapped).”

Investigation promise

During his visit to the Bekasi RSUD on April 28 morning, President Prabowo Subianto expressed his condolences to all victims and their families, while vowing to launch a thorough investigation into the accident.

The President was quick to point to “poorly guarded” railway crossings as part of the problem, noting that around 1,800 similar crossings were spread across Java. “We must fix all of that,” Mr Prabowo said.

“I’ve ordered all these crossings to be immediately addressed, whether by installing guard posts or overpasses. We have made the calculations, and they will cost nearly 4 trillion rupiah (S$296 million).”

A woman (right) stands at an informal rail crossing point in Jakarta on Nov 13, 2023 where she makes a living by collecting tips in exchange for warning people and motorcyclists as trains approach.

He added he had approved the construction of an overpass near the East Bekasi Station following a proposal from the Bekasi municipality administration.

Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said the government would also summon taxi operator Green SM involved in the initial incident, while urging the public to await findings from the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) before making any conclusion about the accident.

Level crossing problems?

The Bekasi tragedy has highlighted longstanding safety gaps at level railway crossings across the country, particularly on lines where commuter and long-distance intercity trains share tracks, according to railway expert Deddy Herlambang of the Indonesian Transportation Society (MTI).

He pointed to the stalled taxi at the unguarded crossing as a critical part of the incident.

The other key factor had been “the train driver who allegedly failed to see the stop signal”.

Another MTI expert Djoko Setijowarno said level crossings have continued to pose a high risk due to its limited safety features and high traffic volume where they are usually placed.

The Transportation Ministry recorded at least 40 level-crossing accidents nationwide this year alone, with the majority taking place at crossings with no barriers, which allows vehicles to force their way through or stalling on the tracks, said Mr Djoko.

He called on the government to expedite the removal of level crossings in busy corridors across the country.

“Transportation safety is a long-term investment,” Mr Djoko said.

“By all means, allocate some funds to the free nutritious meals or the Red-and-White cooperatives as much as possible, but don’t cut the transportation safety budget,” he went on to say, referring to Mr Prabowo’s flagship program.

Transport analyst Joni Martinus also listed potential factors that might cause the accident, such as violations to the railway’s stop signal, technical issues causing errors to the signaling system or miscommunications and other human factors.

He also suggested authorities to not overlook the unguarded level crossing as a factor in such incidents. THE JAKARTA POST/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK