Indonesia daycare abuse exposes oversight failures

The gate of the Little Aresha daycare centre has been sealed with police yellow tape after allegations of child abuse surfaced.

JAKARTA – A daycare abuse case in Indonesia’s Yogyakarta involving at least 53 children has triggered nationwide outrage and renewed scrutiny of the country’s childcare oversight system, prompting authorities to intensify inspections of unlicensed facilities and tighten regulatory enforcement.

The abuse at Little Aresha daycare, now drawing nationwide anger, first came to light over the weekend after a former employee reported to police what they described as inhumane treatment of children at the facility, prompting their resignation.

Responding to the report, Yogyakarta Police raided the facility in Umbulharjo district on April 24 , seizing evidence they said strongly indicated alleged abuse and child neglect. On April 25 , authorities named 13 suspects, including the daycare head, principal and caregivers.

Speaking at a press conference on April 27 , Yogyakarta Police chief Eva Guna Pandia said investigators uncovered disturbing abuse, including children crammed into poorly ventilated, overcrowded rooms and others tied to doorknobs with makeshift ropes between bathing and mealtimes.

Yogyakarta Police Criminal Investigation Unit head Riski Adrian added that preliminary findings showed 53 out of the 103 children at Little Aresha had been subjected to such abuse, with medical examinations revealing bruises on their wrists and ankles consistent with being tied.

“We are currently investigating the perpetrators’ motives, including possible economic drivers. We found that one caretaker was responsible for seven to eight children, despite promises to parents that each would handle only two to three. The fact that they kept admitting more children suggests a profit motive,” he said.

He added that excessive workloads appeared to push caregivers to resort to violence, allegedly under directives from the daycare’s leadership, who were aware of and had witnessed the abuse.

On April 27 , Yogyakarta Mayor Hasto Wardoyo said the government would provide assistance to all victims, including preparing 15 alternative daycare centres to accommodate affected children.

“We are also focusing on psychological support. Parents are victims, and children are deeply traumatised. There are reports of indoctrination, where children were discouraged from reporting to their parents. This is very dangerous for their future,” the mayor said.

He further confirmed that Little Aresha had been operating without a licence, prompting sweeps of daycare centres across Yogyakarta by the police.

On April 27 , officers conducted sweeps in several areas, including Pakualaman and Mergangsan districts, checking licensing compliance, providing education for administrators and caregivers, and urging parents to be more selective in choosing properly licensed daycare centres.

Larger problems

The Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) believed the Yogyakarta case was just the tip of the iceberg, with commissioner Diyah Puspitarini claiming many of over 3,000 daycares in the country lack permits and are not monitored by local administrations.

On the other hand, Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Arifah Fauzi said that ensuring adequate service standards across the country’s daycares remained a “major challenge” for the government, noting that only 30.7 per cent of facilities are currently licensed to operate.

Despite around 75 per cent of all families across the country relying on daycare, only around one-fifth of these facilities were run according to standard operating procedure (SOP), she added, while 66.7 per cent of staff remained uncertified.

Indonesia’s minister of women’s empowerment and child protection Arifah Choiri Fauzi said ensuring adequate service standards across the country’s daycares remained a “major challenge” for the government. PHOTO: AFP

“We emphasise that human resources are key. Managers and caregivers must understand the concept of child rights-based care and possess adequate competencies,” Ms Arifah said, as quoted by Antara.

Calls for accountability and a thorough investigation have mounted from the public, following the police findings, with many expressing dismay and outrage over the alleged abuse.

Members of the Yogyakarta Regional People’s Representative Assembly Commission D, which oversees welfare, on April 26 issued a statement strongly condemning the abuse, calling it an “intolerable violation of children’s rights”, according to an official release.

“We are pushing for a thorough investigation with maximum sanctions for perpetrators, as well as a comprehensive evaluation of daycare licensing and supervision by strengthening regulations and improving care standards,” said deputy chair of the commission Anton Prabu Semendawai. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK