Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case; Denmark reports first female case

JAKARTA/COPENHAGEN (AFP, REUTERS, XINHUA) - Indonesia has recorded its first case of monkeypox in a 27-year-old man who returned from travelling overseas, the country’s health ministry said on Saturday (Aug 20).

“He has a high awareness and knowledge of the illness. So when he got the symptoms, he immediately checked it (with) the doctor. The result came (back) positive within a day,” health ministry spokesman Mohammad Syahril told reporters, declining to identify the country the man returned from.

Neighbouring Singapore reported its first case of monkeypox last month and had confirmed 15 as at Aug 5. Elsewhere in South-east Asia, the Philippines and Thailand have also confirmed cases.

Experts say monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person, including through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse.

Public health agencies have stressed that although in many countries the outbreaks are concentrated among men who have sex with men, anyone can contract the virus through prolonged close contact or from particles on items such as bedding or towels.

The first female case of monkeypox in Denmark was reported on Friday. The woman was one of five new cases of the disease in Denmark in the last 24 hours.

"This is an isolated case of infection in a woman, which the Agency for Patient Safety is tracing. It is the Statens Serum Institut's (SSI) assessment that with the current number of cases, individual cases of infection can be expected to spread to other groups," said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke.

"We have expanded the target group for vaccination and purchased new supplies, so that everyone who is in a risk group can be offered a vaccine," he added.

The World Health Organisation has declared a global health emergency, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox, including a handful of deaths, in over 80 countries where the virus is not endemic.