For subscribers
Indonesia celebrated Christmas with prayers for Sumatra
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Follow topic:
JAKARTA/SALATIGA, Central Java – Millions of Indonesian Christians celebrated Christmas on Dec 25 with prayers pouring in for people reeling from devastating cyclone-induced floods and landslides in northern Sumatra provinces.
In his address during Christmas Eve mass at Jakarta Cathedral on Dec 24, Jakarta Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo urged for all Indonesian Catholics to pray for Sumatran provinces hit by disasters, as thousands have yet to recover from the impact of the disasters.
recover from the impact of the disasters.