Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Indonesia celebrated Christmas with prayers for Sumatra

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

“The power of Christmas lies not in the festivity of the celebration, but in the courage to share the burdens of those who are hurting,” said Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar.

Churches across the country urged prayers for Sumatran provinces hit by deadly floods in November.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

JAKARTA/SALATIGA, Central Java Millions of Indonesian Christians celebrated Christmas on Dec 25 with prayers pouring in for people reeling from devastating cyclone-induced floods and landslides in northern Sumatra provinces.

In his address during Christmas Eve mass at Jakarta Cathedral on Dec 24, Jakarta Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo urged for all Indonesian Catholics to pray for Sumatran provinces hit by disasters, as thousands have yet to

recover from the impact of the disasters.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.