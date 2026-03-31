Peacekeepers with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) drive past a Lebanese army outpost in Naqura, southern Lebanon, on March 27.

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JAKARTA – The killing of at least three Indonesian United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, along with injuries to several others, has put fresh focus on the risks facing Jakarta’s overseas deployments and sharpened reactions at home.

UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix said on March 30 the Indonesian casualties occurred in two separate incidents over the past two days, as fighting intensifies between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon.

On March 30, two Indonesian peacekeepers were killed when an explosion struck a logistics convoy and destroyed their vehicle near Bani Haiyyan municipality, with two others seriously injured, he said.

The incident followed an earlier explosion at a UN base in the eastern sector near Adchit Al Qusayr, where another Indonesian peacekeeper was killed and a second peacekeeper critically wounded before being evacuated to a hospital in Beirut.

United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is investigating the incidents to determine the circumstances, Mr Lacroix said, adding that the mission remains seriously concerned about a series of aggressive acts against its personnel in recent days.

Indonesia’s foreign ministry on March 30 confirmed that one of its peacekeepers had been killed and three others injured while serving with the UNIFIL.

The soldier, identified as Farizal Rhomadhon, 28, was killed by “indirect artillery fire in the vicinity”, the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta confirmed. His remains have been retrieved and are awaiting repatriation.

Speaking on the sidelines of President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to Japan, Foreign Minister Sugiono said on March 30 that Indonesia condemned the incident and had instructed its embassy in Beirut to monitor the condition of the injured and prepare for the repatriation of the fallen soldier.

He added that Indonesia’s representative to the United Nations in New York would meet senior UN officials overseeing peacekeeping operations to seek a full investigation into the incident and determine its cause.

Mr Sugiono also reiterated Indonesia’s call for all parties to de-escalate and return to negotiations, noting that the conflict in recent weeks has had a significant impact on the region. He added that President Prabowo has offered to play a mediating role to support efforts towards a ceasefire.

On March 30, Mr Sugiono said in a post on X that he had spoken with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi following the incidents involving Indonesian UNIFIL peacekeepers.

The incidents mark the most serious involving Indonesian troops in the mission since the latest conflict spilled over into Lebanon, and the first Indonesian fatalities linked to the latest escalation in the wider Middle East war.

Southern Lebanon has emerged as a new flashpoint since early March, with Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement exchanging cross-border fire after tensions escalated following strikes involving Iran.

The violence comes as the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon was already in the process of being wound down, with its mandate set to end in 2026. Indonesian troops, among the largest contributors to the mission, have long been deployed along the sensitive border area, where they conduct patrols and monitor the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Former Jakarta governor and 2024 presidential candidate Anies Baswedan has condemned the attack, directly blaming Israel and saying the strike was deliberate rather than accidental.

“Indonesia has gone above and beyond. We have sent over 1,200 of our troops to serve under the UN flag. The Indonesian government also joined the Board of Peace to push for a just and lasting resolution in the Middle East,” said Mr Anies.

“We extended our hand in good faith. Yet the answer to that good faith is a bomb dropped on our soldiers’ base. They spat on every effort Indonesia has made for peace.”

He added that the incident showed a disregard for international law and called for concrete action from the UN and the international community to ensure accountability.

Mr Guterres also condemned the incident, adding that the attack was among a number of recent developments that have endangered the safety of peacekeepers.

He also called on all parties to uphold international law and ensure the safety and security of UN personnel at all times.