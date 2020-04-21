Indonesia bans Ramadan mass exodus tradition to curb coronavirus spread

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia will ban the mass exodus tradition, locally known as 'mudik,' at the end of the Muslim fasting month in May in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday (April 21).

"I have taken the decision that we will ban mudik," Widodo told a cabinet meeting. "That is why the relevant preparation needs to be done."

Widodo cited a transport ministry survey that said 24 per cent of Indonesians were insisting on joining the exodus after Ramadan in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country.