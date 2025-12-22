Indonesia bans British porn star Bonnie Blue for 10 years

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

British adult content creator Tia Billinger, known as 'Bonnie Blue', arrives at Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Bali on Dec 11.

JAKARTA – Indonesia has banned British porn star Bonnie Blue for 10 years, immigration officials said on Dec 22, after her deportation over content production that could cause “public unrest”.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was deported in December after police raided a studio in Badung, a popular tourist district near Bali’s provincial capital of Denpasar.

She was detained alongside two British men and an Australian man on suspicion of producing pornographic content.

After checking Billinger’s phone, police found “private video” footage, but the authorities did not press charges as the material was for “private documentation and not for public distribution”, the directorate general of immigration said in a statement on Dec 22.

Mr Yuldi Yusman, acting head of the directorate, said the authorities “found that they entered Indonesia using a visa on arrival for commercial content production that could potentially cause public unrest”.

“Therefore, we imposed a 10-year entry ban because these activities are not in line with the government’s efforts to maintain Bali’s quality tourism image and respect for local cultural values,” he said.

Indonesia strictly forbids the production of pornographic material, which carries penalties of up to 12 years in prison and a fine of US$360,000 (S$464,380).

Billinger and an associate, 27-year-old Liam Andrew Jackson, were fined 200,000 rupiah (about S$15) on Dec 12 for breaking traffic violations.

Police said they seized a dark blue pickup truck labelled Bang Bus during their Dec 4 raid.

Billinger gained fame for her provocative stunts as an adult content creator.

Balinese officials have been complaining of unruly behaviour by foreign tourists, following a string of deportations in recent years – including several Russian influencers expelled for posing naked at sacred sites. AFP