Indonesia bans bauxite exports in latest protectionist move

JAKARTA – Indonesia will ban exports of bauxite – the main ore source of aluminium – starting from June 2023 to encourage domestic processing of the material, President Joko Widodo announced on Wednesday.

Indonesia is the world’s sixth‐largest bauxite producer and holds the fifth‐largest reserves, according to a US Geological Survey report in 2022. It is the third-biggest supplier of the mineral to China, after Guinea and Australia.

The timing of the bauxite export ban is in line with Indonesia’s current mining law.

The law also states that exports of other unprocessed minerals such as copper will also be stopped. Mr Widodo did not specify the timing of bans on shipments of the other materials.

Earlier in 2022, Indonesia briefly banned shipments of coal and palm oil, creating turmoil and weeks of uncertainty in those markets.

On Wednesday, Mr Widodo said the government wanted to replicate the success of nickel processing development after exports of its raw form was banned in 2020.

Once the world’s biggest exporter of nickel ore, Indonesia stopped exports in January 2020, a move that enticed foreign investors, mostly from China, to build smelters in Indonesia.

China imported 17.8 million tonnes of bauxite from Indonesia in 2021, and 17.98 million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2022, about 15.6 per cent of its total imports, according to customs data.

The World Trade Organisation in November ruled in favour of the European Union in a dispute on nickel ore exports, which Indonesia is appealing.

Mr Widodo on Wednesday said he is certain Indonesia’s next export ban would face lawsuits, but added that he will not be deterred.

He has said he wanted to expand the export ban to cover tin, bauxite, gold, copper and palm oil. REUTERS