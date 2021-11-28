Indonesia bans arrivals from 8 African countries to curb Omicron Covid-19 variant

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia will ban the arrival of travellers who have been in eight African countries to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, an official document showed on Sunday (Nov 28).

Indonesia, home to popular tourist island Bali, will not allow entry to people who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini or Nigeria in the past 14 days.

The restriction takes effect on Monday, the document says.

Delegates attending Group of 20 meetings, which Indonesia chairs, will not be affected by the ban.