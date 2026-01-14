Indonesia asked to buy US-made drones for surveillance in waters near South China Sea

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and US President Donald Trump at a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war in Egypt in October 2025.

– The United States is demanding that Indonesia purchase US-made maritime surveillance drones for use in waters near the South China Sea as a condition for lowering tariffs , according to a government document seen by The Straits Times.

The US has offered to reduce the tariff on Indonesia to 19 per cent, down from a threatened 32 per cent. Both countries are currently in the final stages of completing the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) in a bid to narrow the US trade deficit with Indonesia.

According to the document dated Oct 10, 2025, Washington has also asked Indonesia to readjust its stance on the South China Sea, a demand that has raised the eyebrows of many observers as it falls outside the scope of trade issues.

“The US seeks a commitment from Indonesia to readjust its South China Sea policy to safeguard its sovereign rights and national jurisdiction, ensure alignment with international law, and enhance maritime domain awareness and regional cooperation,” the document says.

“Furthermore, the US requires Indonesia to publicly announce the procurement of US-made unmanned aerial systems to bolster its maritime security,” it adds.

In 2024, Indonesia had a US$18 billion (S$23 billion) trade surplus with the US, which imposed a 32 per cent tariff on Indonesian goods in April 2025, but paused its implementation until July 2025 to make room for negotiations.

Analysts who spoke to ST raised concerns about some of the demands.

Mr Hariyadi Wirawan, a senior international relations expert, said the US pressure on Indonesia probably stems from Jakarta’s announcement in 2024 that it had reached an understanding with Beijing on the “joint development in areas of overlapping claims” in the waterway, which is rich in oil and natural gas.

This agreement was part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to Beijing in November, his first official trip after taking office in October 2024. The MOU came as a surprise and drew a furious reaction from the international community.

Critics warned that the phrase “overlapping claims” could undermine Indonesia’s ability to assert its sovereignty and territorial jurisdiction in the North Natuna Sea, south of the South China Sea, while inadvertently legitimising Beijing’s vast claims to parts of the waterway disputed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Referring to the US demands on drone procurement and South China Sea policy realignment, Mr Hariyadi told ST: “Such demands – which are not related to trade – are very burdensome and would breach policy sovereignty.

“Indonesia should reject them.”

As China and the US vie for influence in South-east Asia amid intensifying great power competition, Indonesia, the region’s largest economy and a key maritime power, has emerged as a central battleground.

Beijing and Washington have stepped up efforts to deepen economic and military ties with Jakarta , seeking to bolster their presence in a nation that straddles key global maritime trade routes and serves as a buffer between rival blocs.

Professor Bilveer Singh, a security specialist at the National University of Singapore , told ST: ”All these measures by the US are to get the most important country in South-east Asia to be in conflict with, or to contain China.”

Prof Bilveer’s view was that the demands are a non-starter.

“Of course it’s not going to work. It’s not easy. Indonesia is too sophisticated, and it has a strong leader.”

Through increasing engagements with the two major powers, Indonesia has demonstrated an ability to hedge without aligning too closely with either, a hallmark of its bebas aktif (independent and active) foreign policy.

The terms of the proposed reciprocal trade pact with the US threaten to disrupt this balance, said Mr Teuku Rezasyah, an international relations lecturer at President University in Bekasi, West Java.

Beyond the drone purchase, the US has put forward several other demands, including a significant increase in security cooperation. Specifically, the US has asked Indonesia to allow the US Department of Defense to establish a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) in Jakarta.

Mr Rezasyah said a PCS implies a more permanent US military presence than the standard diplomatic representation via military attachés.

An attaché is a diplomat in a suit, who happens to be a soldier, while a PCS is a soldier in uniform stationed in a foreign country to work, operate or train long-term, according to Mr Rezasyah.

The US request amounts to an upgrade of the American presence from a diplomatic mission to a military detachment, even if small.

“Indonesia must be careful handling this agreement on reciprocal trade with the US, so that Indonesia does not create pressure for other nations in South-east Asia to do similar (deals),” he told ST.

“And bear in mind, what Indonesia gives to the US would prompt China to demand the same.”

Washington is also seeking guaranteed access to critical minerals, specifically demanding that Indonesia allows the export of raw nickel and copper to the US, which challenges Indonesia’s current ban on raw ore exports.

On the economic and technological front, the document indicates that the US requires the Indonesian government to prohibit the use of any Chinese software.

Washington also wants Indonesia to consult with it before signing any digital trade agreements with third parties that could potentially harm US interests.

Asked by ST to comment on the draft agreement, the spokesman for the coordinating ministry of economic affairs Haryo Limanseto said: “It would certainly be inappropriate to disclose the substance of the negotiations.”

However, asked by Indonesian reporters on Dec 23, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto denied that a tariff agreement with the US would compromise the country’s sovereignty, as the pact is limited solely to trade matters.

Concerns over sovereignty had arisen after Malaysia and Cambodia separately signed in October 2025 reciprocal trade agreements with the US, which included controversial “security clauses” that critics argued would effectively give Washington a say over the countries’ foreign policies.

The clauses allow the US to unilaterally terminate the deal and reimpose high tariffs if Malaysia or Cambodia inks a new trade deal with a third country that jeopardises vital US interests.

Prof Bilveer said the US will not succeed in pressuring every country through threatened tariffs, a move he calls “economic gangsterism”.

“Indonesia is a very proud country. The moment you push, Indonesia will look for alternatives. If you use tariffs to hurt Indonesia, you are going to lose Indonesia,” he added.