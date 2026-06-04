Indonesia arrests Australian woman in Lombok for ‘medical’ cannabis in vape

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Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, but has maintained a moratorium on executions for several years.

MATARAM, Indonesia – Indonesian police have arrested an Australian woman found with 59ml of vape liquid containing cannabis that she said was for pain relief, but which could also land her in prison.

The woman, 53, risks 20 years behind bars under Indonesia’s no-exceptions anti-drug laws, narcotics officer I Nyoman Diana Mahardika told AFP on June 4.

She was arrested in May at her rented house on the resort island of Lombok after police found out she had received a delivery of liquid cannabis.

She said she used a cannabis vape to relieve knee pain and depression, but Mahardika said it would nevertheless be investigated as a crime.

“She must comply with the laws and regulations in force in our country. As for narcotics such as marijuana, it must not be possessed, used or traded within our jurisdiction,” he said.

If found guilty, the woman risks a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a two billion rupiah (S$143,000) fine, Mahardika added.

Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws, including the death penalty for traffickers, but has maintained a moratorium on executions for several years.

There are dozens of traffickers on death row in the country.

Indonesia last carried out executions in 2016, killing one Indonesian and three Nigerian drug convicts by firing squad.

In March, two British men were sentenced to nine and 11 years in prison respectively after they were found guilty of smuggling cocaine to the popular tourist island of Bali. AFP