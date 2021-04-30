Indonesia approves Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's drug regulator on Friday (April 30) approved a Covid-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinopharm, which is due to be used in a private vaccination scheme under which companies can buy government-procured vaccines to inoculate their staff.

No detailed efficacy data of Sinopharm's vaccine has been publicly released, but its developer, Beijing Biological Products Institute, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), said the vaccine was 79.34 per cent effective in preventing people from developing the disease, based on interim data.

