Indonesia accepts lack of progress in Myanmar peace plans, but asks Asean to stay united on issue

LABUAN BAJO – Indonesian President Joko Widodo had strong words for those who criticised the lack of progress in implementing a peace plan undertaken by Asean to resolve the Myanmar crisis.

Indonesia, the rotating chair of the regoinal bloc, said it had adopted a quiet “non-megaphone” policy in trying to end the violence in Myanmar. It made more than 60 engagements with various stakeholders, but detractors have lamented the slow progress and demanded stiffer action against Myanmar’s military regime.

“Engagement does not mean recognition, which was why I had conveyed at the Asean meeting that Asean unity is very important. Without unity, it is easy for other parties to divide Asean and I am sure that no Asean country wants that,” he said at a press conference on Thursday to close the two-day Asean Summit in Labuan Bajo, in East Nusa Tenggara province.

“No party inside or outside Asean should take advantage of the internal conflict in Myanmar. Violence must be stopped, and the people must be protected,” he added.

The five-point consensus was forged by Asean in April 2021 as a way of trying to resolve the crisis triggered by the Myanmar military’s coup in February that year, which has seen thousands of civilians killed and hundreds of thousands displaced.

It called for a dialogue among all parties, an immediate halt to violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an Asean special envoy to facilitate mediation, humanitarian assistance, and a visit by an Asean delegation to Myanmar to meet all concerned parties.

Chairing a retreat session earlier in the day, Mr Widodo called for “unity in Asean to chart our way forward” in resolving the crisis in military-controlled Myanmar. He acknowledged that “no significant progress” has been made in the peace plan.

“However, I have to be honest... there’s been no significant progress in the implementation of the five-point consensus, so unity in Asean is needed to chart our way forward,” he told his counterparts.

Mr Widodo, or Jokowi as he is better known, acknowledged that Asean’s credibility is at stake as the consensus not only called for engagement with all stakeholders, but also that inclusivity is upheld. Indonesia, as the 2023 rotating chair, is “ready to talk to anyone including the junta and all stakeholders in Myanmar for the interests of Myanmar”.

In fact, Indonesia has engaged many parties in Myanmar to look for solutions “although we don’t always talk about it”, he stressed, adding that there were “many parties with many interests involved”.

“We will continue to involve more stakeholders in Myanmar to create as many dialogues as possible,” he said. “We hope Myanmar also has political commitment to (hold) dialogue internally between them. I need to emphasise once again that engagement does not mean recognition. This is clear.”

At the press conference, Mr Widodo said: “Asean is a very strong family, its unity is very important to sail towards the same goal.”

Separately, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told Singapore reporters on the sidelines of the summit that the plans still serve a purpose.

“It signals that all is not well, that progress has to be made, that meanwhile, problems in Myanmar cannot hold back Asean’s work and Asean’s cooperation, and Asean’s engagement with dialogue partners around the world. And this format, I think, has a symbolic purpose as well as important practical consequences. There is no reason to change this format, because no progress has been made,” said PM Lee.