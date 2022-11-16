India's Modi and Britain's Sunak meet at G-20, discuss ways to boost trade

It was the first meeting between British PM Rishi Sunak (left) and India's PM Narendra Modi. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
41 min ago

BALI - India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Rishi Sunak met at the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Bali on Wednesday and discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries, Mr Modi said.

It was the first meeting between Mr Modi and Mr Sunak, who is of Indian origin, since the British Prime Minister took office in October.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Sunak’s office said Britain was negotiating a trade deal with India, which, if agreed, would be the first of its kind India has made with a European country.

“India attaches great importance to robust ties with the United Kingdom,” Mr Modi said on Twitter after the meeting.

“We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in the context of India’s defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger.”

The two-day summit on the Indonesian island was the first time G-20 leaders met since Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow describes as a “special military operation”.

At the end of the summit, Indonesia handed over the G-20 presidency to India for one year, beginning on Dec 1.

“Without peace and security, our future generations will not be able to take advantage of economic growth or technological innovation,” Mr Modi told the summit at the closing session.

“The G-20 has to convey a strong message in favour of peace and harmony.”

Mr Modi also met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among other leaders at the summit on Wednesday.

During their meeting, Mr Modi and Mr Albanese reviewed progress made by the two countries in the fields of defence, trade, education and clean energy, India’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement. REUTERS

More On This Topic
UK’s Sunak says he didn’t discuss US trade deal with Biden
Biden, Sunak agree to support Ukraine, stand up to China

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top