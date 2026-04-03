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In this episode, we discuss the recent surge in bhajan clubbing - the fusion of devotional Hindu music with contemporary styles like EDM and rock.

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.

In this episode, host Li Xueying discusses with Debarshi Dasgupta the recent surge in bhajan clubbing - the fusion of devotional Hindu music with contemporary styles like EDM and rock.

This cultural phenomenon, exemplified by recent concerts in Delhi and other cities, explores how young Indians are finding a modern form of spiritual engagement, stress relief, and social belonging.

It has received government endorsement from Prime Minister Modi and the BJP as part of a Hindu religious revival, which includes state funding for concerts and events.

This cultural shift also addresses social acceptance and generational changes in religious practices.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:18 How bhajan clubbing draws different age groups and its impact on faith practices

3:41 Influence of political figures like Modi endorsing this musical trend

6:35 The correlation between stress relief, youth identity, and spiritual needs

11:13 BJP’s promotion of Hinduism and religious revival through government policies

13:22 Political and economic motives behind government support for Hindu cultural activities

16:17 Future prospects of bhajan clubbing and its evolution into all-night raves

Read Debarshi Dasgupta’s article here: https://str.sg/qFYv

Read Li Xueying’s articles: https://str.sg/iqmR

Follow Li Xueying on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/ip4x

Sign up for ST’s weekly Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/sfpz

Host: Li Xueying (xueying@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

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