Indian PM Modi tweets in Malay after meeting Malaysian PM Mahathir

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - In an apparent effort to strengthen bilateral ties, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted in Malay about his meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

"Telah mengadakan pertemuan yang baik dengan Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Perdana Menteri Malaysia," he tweeted on his Twitter account on Thursday (Sept 6).

"Kami berbincang mengenai hubungan dua hala antara negara kami dan cara mempelbagaikan kerjasama."

Mr Modi then tweeted the same message in English and tagged Dr Mahathir's official Twitter account @chedetofficial.

"Had a great meeting with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PM of Malaysia. We talked about bilateral ties between our nations and ways to further diversify cooperation."

Mr Modi had previously tweeted in the languages of a leader's native country after holding official meetings.

He tweeted in Japanese after meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and in Russian after meeting Vladimir Putin.

Both Dr Mahathir and Mr Modi are currently attending the three-day Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

This is the second meeting between Dr Mahathir and Mr Modi since Pakatan Harapan took federal power last year.