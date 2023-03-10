Indian national dies after slipping off a cliff while posing for photos in Bali

BALI – An Indian national died after falling off a cliff while posing for a photo at Nusa Penida, a small island east of Bali, last Saturday.

The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Bali chapter chief, Mr Gede Darmada, said Mr Abhishek Bathia fell down from a 40m-high cliff at the Broken Beach tourist attraction in Bunga Mekar, Nusa Penida.

Mr Gede said the incident happened at around 4.20pm local time (4.20pm Singapore time). The Basarnas team retrieved the victim’s body on the same day.

Basarnas Bali’s Nusa Penida unit coordinator Cakra Negara said the victim was posing for a photo when the incident happened. Mr Cakra added that the victim was waiting for his friend and spent his time taking photos of the view.

“His driver took photos of him while he was on the edge of the cliff waiting for his friend. But he slipped and fell down into the ravine,” said Mr Cakra.

Mr Gede urged visitors and the tourist attraction management to be cautious.

Basarnas has recorded several incidents of travellers falling down into ravines, especially in the Nusa Penida area and losing their lives.

In November 2022, a domestic traveller from North Sulawesi had also fallen down the cliff in Broken Beach. Mr Alvalindo Kesanda, 25, was rescued but suffered several injuries.

In 2018, a Chinese tourist fell from a cliff to his death after attempting to take a selfie on the edge of a cliff in Nusa Lembongan, another part of Nusa Penida. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK