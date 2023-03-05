Inaccessible roads hampering flood relief efforts in Malaysia

PAGOH, Johor - Malaysian authorities have been facing difficulties in extending aid to victims affected by floods due to lack of road access.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Armizan Mohd Ali said strong water currents at flooded roads made it difficult for the Welfare Department to send officers to the affected areas.

“However, we have received assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force and the Malaysian Armed Forces to overcome this,” he said on Saturday.

Six states were affected by the floods, namely Johor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Sarawak and Selangor.

Datuk Armizan said Johor is facing one of the worst floods in 17 years.

“The high number of victims has also caused a lack of supply for certain items such as blankets and pillows at several flood relief centres.

“The Welfare Department has made arrangements to increase the supply of the items with assistance from non-governmental organisations as well as state and district disaster management committees,” he said.

At 4pm on Saturday, nearly 41,000 people were sheltering in hundreds of relief centres all over the country, with 238 shelters located in Johor state alone. Some 39,000 of the victims were from Johor.

Almost all the major cities and towns in Johor were affected by rising waters – from Muar and Batu Pahat in the north-west to Mersing and Kota Tinggi in the east.