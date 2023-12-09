In war-torn Myanmar, students find new ways to learn

CHIANG MAI - In the border regions of Myanmar, where civilians dodge air raids and artillery fire daily, many students have found new ways to continue their education.

“School” is often a tarpaulin shelter in the jungle, with “classrooms” dispersed over a wide area to avoid the attention of the Myanmar junta, which is fighting groups resisting its rule.

Textbooks are printed in Thailand and transported in small batches over the Thai-Myanmar border, but there are never enough.

Other times, “school” is a black box around which over a dozen students congregate. Using their mobile phones or laptops, they hop onto the local area network emitted by this battery-powered computer.

They join self-paced courses and upload assignments that can be graded later by tutors anywhere in the world.

The device, called the EduLamp, is the brainchild of Spring University Myanmar (SUM), a project driven by local and international volunteers, experts, development agencies and institutes to provide education amid Myanmar’s turmoil.

There are currently 21 of these devices operating in Karen, Kayah and Chin states, as well as the Bago and Sagaing regions – areas where some of the fiercest fighting between the Myanmar military and resistance forces have taken place since the February 2021 coup.

It is one of the alternative education models that have sprung up since the coup, which triggered a mass civil disobedience movement involving students, teachers, doctors and other segments of society, as well as broader rethink of curricula.