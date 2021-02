Tan Sri Muhyiddin co-founded Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after leaving Umno in 2015. Bersatu was in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) pact that won the 2018 election.

Mr Muhyiddin served in the PH administration before leading a mass defection to form the PN government with his former party Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS). While he has the full backing of his party and PAS, support from Umno is divided.