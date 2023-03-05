In Thailand, Shinawatra legacy endures in family-linked party as election looms

NAKHON RATCHASIMA/KHON KEAN - Her father and aunt have, for many years, lived as fugitives outside Thailand following separate military coups that ousted their governments.

Still, political novice Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 36, believes this will not be her fate as she leads the Pheu Thai Party’s charge in the coming election.

“I’m not the one who invented the coup d’etat, I’m just one of the victims with my family. So I expect (a coup) is not going to happen again,” she told The Straits Times while on the campaign trail in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday.

Thailand has a long history of political crises and coups d’etat, with its 13th and latest power grab in 2014 orchestrated by former army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha against the elected government of Ms Paetongtarn’s aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.

The young Shinawatra, affectionately known as Ung Ing, is tipped to be one of Pheu Thai Party’s possible candidates for prime minister in the coming election that, for now, is expected to take place in May.

If successfully elected, she will be the third Shinawatra to assume the role.

She said: “Right now, we need the country to go forward... So I hope that people realise that it is not going to help the country if a coup d’etat ever happens again.”

Former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s youngest daughter burst onto the scene in late 2021 at a conference held by Pheu Thai Party, an offshoot of her billionaire father’s now-dissolved Thai Rak Thai Party.

But Ms Paetongtarn told ST that she had no political ambitions as a child.

Soon after announcing her foray into politics, she was appointed head of the Pheu Thai family, putting her alongside the ranks of long-time party stewards and often taking centre stage at party events.

She said: “(But) this is me right now turning 37, so I think it’s an appropriate time for me to come in and help the country as much as possible.”

Her father, 73, and aunt, 55, led Thailand through times of economic development in the early 2000s, each enacting populist policies that targeted the rural poor and grassroots communities.

This helped them secure a strong voter base among the lower-income groups – historically concentrated in the north and north-east of Thailand – earning Thaksin-linked parties sweeping victories in the 2005 and 2011 elections.